Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Down 4.4%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.40. 438,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 885,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

