IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.78.

IEX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.27. 381,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,136. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

