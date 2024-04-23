Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. 480,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

