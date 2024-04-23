Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.24

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.24 and last traded at C$11.16, with a volume of 39168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.2 %
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2912736 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
