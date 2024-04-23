First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Increased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,920. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

