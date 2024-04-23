First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTHY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 163,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,129. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.