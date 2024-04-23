First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTHY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 163,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,129. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750 over the last three months.

