Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
HBANL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 19,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.
About Huntington Bancshares
