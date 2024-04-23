Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx CC$8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,643. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.