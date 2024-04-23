Crane (NYSE:CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crane has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Crane Price Performance
NYSE:CR traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. 424,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,971. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crane
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.