Element Wealth LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 567.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

