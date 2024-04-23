Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $2.30 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. 75,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

