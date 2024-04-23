Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.62 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,114,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $19.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $740.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

