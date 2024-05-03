Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 1,212,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,321. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.