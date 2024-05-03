MFS Charter Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 55,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,149. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

