First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. 555,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

