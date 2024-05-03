First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. 983,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,847. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

