First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 27,075 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 205,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,040. The company has a market cap of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.