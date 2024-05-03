Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000.

VOT stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 101,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

