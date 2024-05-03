Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,697 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $97,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

