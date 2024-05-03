Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,742 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $66,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.58 and a 12 month high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

