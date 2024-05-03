Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.37% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $71,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSCO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 615,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

