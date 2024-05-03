Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,166 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $100,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 6,946,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

