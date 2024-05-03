Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,016 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $72,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,303,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $303.69. 2,766,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,144. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.