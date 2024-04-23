Element Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,921,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after buying an additional 1,541,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,889 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

