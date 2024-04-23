Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $616.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

