Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

