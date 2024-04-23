Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.18 and last traded at $325.87. Approximately 298,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,970,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.