SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,674. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

