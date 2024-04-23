Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Beldex has a market cap of $251.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.37 or 0.04845392 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00058234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,198,347 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,818,347 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

