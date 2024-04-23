Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $20.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.17. 24,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,420. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.67.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

