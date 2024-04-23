Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
IVW traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,270. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.