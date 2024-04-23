Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,146,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.72. 609,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.26. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

