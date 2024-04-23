Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 131,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,691. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

