Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens lifted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,411. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,759,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $67,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

