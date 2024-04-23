T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $125,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.55. 1,121,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

