Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.87. 102,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 925,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.