CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of CBRE Group worth $101,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 412,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

