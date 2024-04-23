California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $212,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $374.20. The stock had a trading volume of 247,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,004. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.57 and its 200 day moving average is $344.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

