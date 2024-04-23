New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,317 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $99,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,089.15. 122,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,328. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,095.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,012.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

