G999 (G999) Hits 1-Day Volume of $292.45

G999 (G999) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $292.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00058602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001127 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.