SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 6,329 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 1,915,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

