Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $157.48

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $157.48, but opened at $166.49. Repligen shares last traded at $171.99, with a volume of 139,951 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 235.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repligen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137,220 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

