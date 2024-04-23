GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.40. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

