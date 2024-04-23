Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average volume of 571 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 334,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.82%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
