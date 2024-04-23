1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $288.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.49. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

