Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

