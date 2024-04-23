1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,504,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 122,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

