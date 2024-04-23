Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,672 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of Vontier worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 42,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

