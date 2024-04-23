RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,535 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

