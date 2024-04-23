Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 192,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

